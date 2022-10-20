KitchenAid’s semi-automatic espresso machine with milk frother falls to $320 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine and Automatic Milk Frother for $320.11 shipped. Down 20% from the normal $400 going rate, today’s deal comes in at around $70 above our last mention in September, but marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked. Ready to take your morning routine to the next level, KitchenAid claims that this is the “first residential espresso machine with dual smart temperature sensors that actively communicate with each other” to ensure optimal temperature when brewing. The dosage selector lets you choose whether to brew one or two espresso shots at a time, and the included milk frother will let you craft both lattes and cappuccinos with ease. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you pick up this stovetop Moka pot espresso maker which can be had for just $10 at Amazon. That’s a fantastic deal for brewing espresso at home and you’ll find that it still delivers a solid experience, though there’s more work involved to achieve the brew. It’s not automated and there’s no frother included, but at the end of the day, it makes a cup of coffee to wake you up in the morning which is all you could really ask for.

Prefer to drink tea? Check out BELLA’s glass electric kettle with blue LED lighting that’s on sale for 44% off right now. This discount is for today only and drops the kettle to just $14 at Woot, making now a fantastic time to pick it up.

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine features:

Enjoy espressos, lattes and cappuccinos, just the way you like, with the KitchenAid® Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with Automatic Milk Frother Attachment. This is the first residential espresso machine that features dual, smart temperature sensors, that maintain the perfect brewing temperature shot after shot. The fast-heating thermocoil technology heats water up to the ideal brewing temperature in less 45 seconds. And, the low pressure pre-infusion and 15-bar Italian pump work together to make a deliciously rich, thick crema. The included Automatic Milk Frother Attachment, attaches to the KitchenAid® Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine and prepares milk for delicious lattes and cappuccinos. Programmable dosing and a variable micro-foam adjuster allow you to adjust the milk amount and texture to match your taste and preference.

