L.L. Bean takes up to 50% off new fall markdowns: Jackets, pullovers, boots, more

L.L. Bean offers new markdowns up to 50% off for fall including jackets, pullovers, vests, boots, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Men’s Sweater Fleece Pullover in Colorblock that’s currently marked down to $65 and originally sold for $89. This pullover is fantastic for layering and you can choose from two color options as well. It features a snap collar and the fleece material will help to keep you warm in cool weather. With over 300 positive reviews from L.L. Bean customers, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

