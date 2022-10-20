Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus 11-inch 128GB Android Tablet falls $100 to low of $250 (Save 29%)

Amazon is now offering the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus 11-inch 128GB Android Tablet with keyboard for $249.99 shipped. Normally going for $350, this 29% discount, or solid $100 price drop, marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. This tablet is centered around the 11-inch 2K display with a MediaTek Octa-Core processor behind to drive it. You’ll get the Android 11 experience with up to 15 hours of battery life for your content consumption needs with the kickstand allowing you to use the Tab P11 Plus hands-free. You’ll have access to 128GB of onboard storage, 6GB of RAM, and four Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers. You’ll also receive the detachable keyboard here so you can use it more like a laptop. Head below for more.

A good way to use some of your savings here is by picking up the Lenovo Active Pen 2 for $47.50. While you can draw and take notes by hand, using a pen will be a more enjoyable experience with this option from Lenovo having 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity to mimic a real pen or pencil with the ability to shade. The two side buttons can be configured to open up applications on the tablet for quick access as well. You’ll use a AAA battery to power this pen so you don’t have to worry about constantly recharging like options from other brands.

We’re also tracking a deal on the flagship Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 512GB down from the usual $1,300 going rate at $1,050 from Best Buy. As the most capable tablet in Samsung’s current lineup, the new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is also one of the best options on the market period for an Android tablet. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, you’ll find a 14.6-inch sAMOLED display that surrounds the tiny notch and its selfie camera module on the front.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus 11-inch 128GB Tablet features:

Experience first-class multimedia and fun with the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus. This Android tablet features a large, 11-inch screen with 2K resolution. You’ll enjoy beautiful video in the IPS LCD touch display and great audio through quad speakers with user-facing stereo tuned by Dolby Atmos®. Inside, you’ll find a powerful octa-core chip, 4GB + 128GB memory. Plus, this slim and lightweight tablet delivers epic battery life in an aluminum-alloy design with a dual-tone finish available in an elegant slate grey color.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!