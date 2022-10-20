Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra now $150 off, plus Tab S7 FE at $420

Best Buy currently offers the flagship Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 512GB for $1,049.99 shipped. Down from the usual $1,300 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings while matching the best we’ve seen to date.

As the most capable tablet in Samsung’s current lineup, the new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is also one of the best options on the market period for an Android tablet. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, you’ll find a 14.6-inch sAMOLED display that surrounds the tiny notch and its selfie camera module on the front. Compatible with Samsung’s S Pen, you’ll also be able to take advantage of DeX features for turning the tablet into more of a desktop, with the upwards of 512GB of built-in storage also coming backed by microSD card support. All powered by AndroidL, you can learn more about what to expect from the experience in our coverage. Head below for more.

While not quite as capable as the lead deal, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 128GB is also on sale today for $419.99. That’s down from the usual $600 price tag in order to mark the best offer we’ve seen in months. Delivering the most affordable version of Samsung’s latest tablet lineup, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE arrives with a 12.4-inch LCD display that’s backed by a 60Hz refresh rate. There’s also S Pen support for all those digital artists or note takers, as well as a pair of speakers to round out the media consumption feature set. Dive into our announcement coverage to get the full scope of what to expect.

Then over on the smartphone side of the Android savings as we close out the week, this morning saw an all-time low arrive on Google’s now previous-generation Pixel 6. While not as exciting as the just-released Pixel 7, this handset is now even more affordable thanks to $200 in savings delivering the best price yet at $399.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features:

Live that ultra lifestyle on the ultimate tablet, featuring our largest screen to help you do more. Get lost in what you love and discover new ways to get more done all at once with an ultra-large 14.6″ sAMOLED screen that helps you do more. Record videos in super-clear 4K with an ultra-wide dual front camera that’s twice as good at capturing the moments in life you love the most.

