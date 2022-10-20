Philips enters the UltraWide QD-OLED monitor game with new Evnia lineup

Today, Philips is announcing a new line of accessories and monitors to “reinvent the rules of gaming” with its Evnia lineup. Ranging from brand new monitors to audio gear, peripherals, and more, there’s a lot to unpack from the Philips Evnia event where we have our very own Jordan Swartzendruber on the ground. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at Philips Evnia.

Philips Evnia lineup includes monitors, mice, keyboards, more

We’re going to start with Philips’ latest monitors. They’re “every gamer’s dream come true,” and the specs don’t lie here. Every display boasts a lot of solid benefits and features, like the Philips Evnia 34M2C7600MV, which really rolls off the tongue. This 1440p UltraWide monitor packs a miniLED backlight with HDR1400 certification and 1,152 dimming zones. There’s Ambiglow technology built-in to add extra immersion when gaming, and the 165Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync allows for a high frame rate tear-free experience. You’ll also find USB-C ports and a built-in KVM switch with a height-adjustable stand to boot, rounding out the solid features offered here.

Continuing on there are three more monitors that Philips is announcing with the 42M2C5500W 42-inch OLED, the 34M2C8600 34-inch QD-OLED UltraWide, and the 27M2C5500W 27-inch VA panel. The 34M2C8600 is one of the more premium offerings, coming in with HDR TrueBlack 400 certification on its QD-OLED panel and a 1440p UltraWide resolution. There’s also a 175Hz refresh rate, but we don’t know much more than that.

Stepping up to the larger 42M2C5500W, you’re getting something that’s more TV-like in size, but monitor-like in appearance and specs. It’s got HDMI 2.1 for next-generation gaming, a 4K resolution on the OLED panel, and a 138Hz refresh rate with “low input lag.” Outside of that, we don’t know much about what this display will bring to the table, nor why Philips decided on a very odd 138Hz refresh rate. The smallest monitor of the bunch, the 27M2C5500W, clocks in with a traditional 1440p resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate with DisplayHDR 400 certification.

Alongside the monitors, Philips is also launching two keyboards, two mice, two headsets, and a mouse pad, though we’re still gathering all the information on everything from the event.

Philips claims this is the “new era of gaming,” though its first product, the 34M2C7600MV, doesn’t launch until December at what looks to be just over $2,000 with the current exchange rate. And for the rest of pricing, the 42-inch OLED will clock in at around $1,900, while the 34-inch QD-OLED will cost just over $1,800. The more basic 27-inch 1440p display will run just over $550 with the pricing, and all three monitors will be available in mid-January of next year.

Philips’ mice, keyboards, headsets, and mouse pad will be available in June 2023 onward, and there’s no pricing available for those yet.

9to5Toys’ Take

Jordan said from the ground that he felt the monitors were elegantly designed and the keyboards were nice, though with the mice and headsets, he’ll have to take a little more time to get a feel for before he forms his full opinion.

Overall, I’m very impressed with what Philips brought to the table here. With both a miniLED that’s ultra-bright and a QD-OLED that’ll have inky blacks to choose from, as well as a larger OLED monitor, there’s really a choice for everyone here. I would have liked to see better pricing on everything, especially the 42-inch OLED monitor, but with emerging technology like HDMI 2.1 and the like, it’s hard to pinpoint pricing on new releases from manufacturers.

