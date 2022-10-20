Latest WD_BLACK 7,300MB/s SN850X heatsink SSD returns to all-time low at $120, more

Joining today’s SanDisk Extreme portable SSD deals, B&H has launched a one-day sale as part of its DealZone loaded with Western Digital storage deals. One clear headliner offer here is on the 1TB WD_BLACK SN850X Gaming Internal NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD with Heatsink at $119.99 shipped. The non-heatsink model is also back to the lowest we have tracked at $109.99 shipped. Price automatically applies in the cart. This model launched back in August at $180, currently fetches $150 on Amazon, and is now matching both the fall Prime Day price and the lowest we have tracked. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this is the brand’s fastest model in its class at up to 7,300MB/s. It delivers NVMe PCIe 4.0 technology to your PC battlestation as well as PS5 with the integrated heatsink that “helps to maintain sustained performance during intense gaming sessions and data transfers.” Head below for more WD storage deals.

Today’s WD storage sale also include the 2TB version of the model above at $209.99 shipped, some $100 off the going rate at B&H and $40 under Amazon’s current listing. Also matching the lowest we have tracked, the specs are essentially the same here, just with the larger capacity.

You’ll want to browse through today’s SanDisk and WD storage sale right here for the SN850X SSDs without heatsink tech at lower price points and even more. There is a large collection of gear on tap including a series of microSD cards and flash drives starting from just over $20.

As we mentioned above, the popular SanDisk Extreme portable SSDs have also returned to Amazon’s fall Prime Day pricing today with deals from $160 shipped. If you missed out on these particularly notable price drops earlier this month, now’s your chance to jump in.

WD_BLACK SN850X SSD features:

Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and ridiculously short load times. | (1) Based on read speed, unless otherwise stated. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.

Soup up your gaming experience with extremely low latency that loads graphics fast with minimal stutter and lagging for smooth, satisfying action.

A range of capacities available in 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage. | (2) 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

