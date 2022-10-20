SanDisk 2TB USB-C Extreme Portable SSD back to Prime Day pricing at $160, more up to $120 off

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering some particularly notable deals on SanDisk’s popular portable SSD lineup, effectively returning some models to the fall Prime Day pricing. One standout is the latest SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive at $159.99 shipped. Price automatically applies in the cart. While this one is typically listed at the original MSRP of $450 via B&H, it regularly sells for $235 at Amazon where it has been in the $200 lately and currently sits at $180. This model dropped to the $160 available today for Amazon’s fall Prime Day event earlier this month and you’re now getting another chance at it. One of our top picks for the best portable SSDs out there, this USB 3.2 Gen 2 model delivers USB-C connectivity, up to 1,050MB/s, and a robust build with 2-meter drop protection as well as IP55 water and dust resistance. Head below for SanDisk Extreme portable SSD deals.

More SanDisk Extreme deals:

***Note: All prices drop automatically in the cart

Be sure to check out the brand new Thunderbolt SanDisk PRO-G40 that clocks in with an impressive up to 2700MB/s as well as the latest CORSAIR USB-C Gen 2×2 EX100U portable SSDs. Then dive into our hands-on review of OWC’s machined metal USB-A/Thunderbolt flash drive-sized mini SSD if you’re looking for something even more portable and compact.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD features:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

Up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance mean this tough drive can take a beating.

Use the handy carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind.

