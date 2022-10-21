ASUS’ VivoBook Go 12 Ultra-Thin Laptop runs Windows 11 S Mode at new low of $140

Amazon is now offering the ASUS VivoBook Go 12 N4020/4GB/64GB Laptop for $139.99 shipped. Normally going for $250, this 44% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Coming equipped with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor capable of running at 2.8GHz and 4GB of RAM, the VivoBook Go 12 comes running Windows 11 Home in S Mode and includes a year of Microsoft 365 Personal. The 11.6-inch 1366×768 display features a lay-flat hinge which makes sharing notes easier. This ultra-thin laptop is designed for college students looking to take notes in class or for office workers looking to get some light work done from home. Head below for more.

At $140, the VivoBook Go 12 is one of the lower-priced options out there when it comes to laptops running some form of Windows. You could swap over to ChromeOS and find some Chromebooks that go for slightly less, but you will have more limited use out of the machine and are limited in terms of programs and apps you have access to.

Looking to pick up a fully integrated desktop solution for your home office? We’re currently tracking the MSI PRO 23.8-inch i3/8GB/500GB All-in-One Desktop for $499, the first price drop to date. Coming equipped with a 10th Gen Intel i3-10105 processor, this MSI AiO is perfect for general web browsing and basic office or school work on the integrated 23.8-inch 1080p IPS-grade display. There is also 8GB of RAM to back up the application performance here so you could even do basic photo editing with the 500GB of SSD storage providing quick access to your files.

ASUS VivoBook Go 12 N4020/4GB/64GB Laptop features:

The ASUS Laptop L210MA is designed to help you be productive all day — even when you’re on the move. This compact and lightweight 11.6 inch laptop is powered by the latest Intel® processor and provides long lasting battery life. With eMMC storage and pre-loaded Windows 11 in S mode, it offers full compatibility with a wide range of software and peripherals. It’s the best laptop for people on the go.

