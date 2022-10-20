MSI’s regularly $699 PRO 23.8-inch All-in-One Desktop sees first price drop to new low of $499

Amazon is now offering the MSI PRO 23.8-inch i3/8GB/500GB All-in-One Desktop for $499 shipped. Normally going for $699, this solid $200 price drop is the first we’ve seen to date and marks a new all-time low price. Coming equipped with a 10th Gen Intel i3-10105 processor, this MSI AiO is perfect for general web browsing and basic office or school work on the integrated 23.8-inch 1080p IPS-grade display. There is also 8GB of RAM to back up the application performance here so you could even do basic photo editing with the 500GB of SSD storage providing quick access to your files. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 is supplemented by the gigabit Ethernet port on the back alongside the six USB ports with two running USB 2.0 and the rest running USB 3.2 Gen1. There is even an HDMI output so you could have a secondary screen. You even get an included webcam for joining online meetings. Head below for more.

Would you rather have a portable solution than a dedicated home setup? You could instead grab the Lenovo S330 Chromebook 64GB for $253. Running a MediaTek MTK8173C processor and 4GB of system memory, this Chromebook will be a good fit for kids in school and basic office work. There is also 64GB of eMMC storage for keeping your schoolwork saved locally, though Chrome OS integrates nicely with Google Drive to give you online storage as well. There are Type-C and Type-A ports alongside an HDMI output, a 720p webcam, and a 2W speaker system. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Looking for a mobile solution with more power? We’re currently tracking the Acer Nitro 5 i5/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop at its new all-time low price of $1,013. This laptop will let you play games from anywhere, whether that’s on the couch next to the fire this fall and winter or in the car on a road trip.

MSI PRO 23.8-inch i3/8GB/500GB All-in-One Desktop features:

Stunning Visuals: IPS Panel for the PRO AP241 11M brings accurate color and contrast ratio to optimize screen color and brightness and ensure that you enjoy every detail while working

See More, Do More: PRO AP241 11M allows you to extend your screen space to a second monitor to view E-commerce content & data at home or in the office for added efficiency and comfort

Hit the Ground Running: The blazing fast NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD storage within the PRO AP241 11M brings rapid system boot ups and insanely quick loading of applications and data about 5 times faster than traditional hard drives

