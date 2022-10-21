Bath & Body Works Fall Sale is live! Save an extra 20% off your purchase with deals from $6

Bath and Body Works Fall Sale offers an extra 20% off select candles, body care, and more when you apply promo code BOO at checkout. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Sweater Weather 3-Wick Candle that’s marked down to just $10 and originally sold for $27. This candle smells amazing and was designed to feel like a cool fall day in your favorite knit. It has notes of fresh sage, juniper berries, aromatic eucalyptus and fresh woods. These candles would make a fantastic holiday gift idea as well. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from Bath and Body Works or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Bath and Body Works include:

