Char-Broil’s 4-burner infrared propane gas grill falls to new low at $229 (32% off), more

For the next two weeks, Woot is clearing out some fall essentials including grills, fire pits, and more. Our top pick is the Char-Broil Performance Amplifire 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill for $228.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down 32% from its normal going rate of $336 at Amazon, today’s deal also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With 435-square inches of cooking space with an additional 130-square inch warming rack, you’ll find that this grill is great for feeding the whole family at one time. Utilizing infrared cooking technology, Char-Broil is able to prevent flare-ups and deliver even heat and cooks “up to 50% juicier food.” Plus, there’s an electric ignition to make this grill even easier to use. Shop the rest of the sale at Woot and then head below for more.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up Govee’s Bluetooth meat thermometer for $23 once you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. This thermometer connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth so you can monitor cooking progress from inside the house without opening the grill’s lid, helping keep the heat buildup in the chamber where it belongs.

Speaking of fall essentials, you might want to check out the WORX 8-in-1 AeroCart that’s on sale for $147 right now. Down from $199 or more, this cart will make it easy to move firewood and other heavy objects around the yard this fall. Plus, being a dump cart means you can even fill it with leaves and such when cleaning the yard up.

Char-Broil Propane Grill features:

Get better food for better cookouts every time you grill on the Char-Broil Performance Series Amplifire 4-Burner Gas Grill. Amplifire infrared cooking technology gives you the confidence to grill your entire meal with no flare-ups and even heat for juicier food. And 435-square-inches of primary cooking space gives you plenty of room to do it. We included a side burner and the Chef’s Delite tray to cook your most delicate foods. It’s easy to assemble and equipped with electronic ignition to ensure reliable starts. The side shelves integrate with Gear Trax accessories to organize your workspace. And a sleek upgraded design gives this grill classic good looks.

