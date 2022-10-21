Let the WORX 8-in-1 AeroCart help with fall yard duties this year at $147 (Reg. $199+)

The official WORX eBay storefront is now offering its WG050 8-in-1 AeroCart for $147.20 shipped. Be sure to apply codes COUNTDOWN22 and TWENTY0FF at checkout. Regularly $199 at Amazon these days, this is a notable chance to land the multi-function yard cart at the lowest price we can find. For some this may seem like an offseason deal, but considering it can transform from a typical wheel barrow to a dolly, a device for holding up bags to fill with falling leaves, and more, it can also be an invaluable tool around your property int he fall and winter. Features include flat-free tires, and the ability to make 200-pounds of weight “feel like approximately 17-pounds.” Head below for more details.

Now, the whole AeroCart may or may not be overkill for your fall yard duties, but you might want to consider scooping up some Amazon Basics Lawn & Leaf Drawstring Trash Bags either way. The 40-pack of 39-gallon bags is currently selling for just over $15 Prime shipped right now. These popular solutions are a notable way to score some outdoor trash and lawn bags without spending a fortune on those paper-style solutions.

Swing by our Green Deals guide for more environmentally-freindly gear to either clean the yard up or zip around town on. The daily roundups on our sister site, Electrek, are also a wonderful resource for landing some earth-conscious gear and tools well under the regular price tags. You’ll find all of those organized right here each day.

WORX WG050 8-in-1 AeroCart features:

[200 LBS = 17] The Turbo Lift design provides leverage to transport tremendous loads, making 200 lbs feel like approximately 17 lbs.

[8 DIFFERENT CARTS IN 1] It quickly transforms from a lightweight wheelbarrow into a yard cart, bag holder, dolly, extended dolly, cylinder carrier, rock/plant mover & trailer tote

[FLAT-FREE TIRES] Always get a smooth ride with these rugged tires that will never need inflating

[CLEVER DESIGN] The innovative two-wheel placement makes all eight functions possible by shifting the fulcrum, and thus the center of gravity, to the optimum place for each job

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!