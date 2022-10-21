Kingston’s 1,000MB/s 256GB DataTraveler USB-C Flash Drive hits new all-time low at $35

As part of its DealZone, B&H is now offering the Kingston 256GB DataTraveler Max USB-C Flash Drive for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $63, it has been sitting in the $40 range at Amazon as of late and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also the lowest we have tracked at a few bucks under the Prime Day pricing. One of our favorite models in the category, the DataTraveler Max delivers USB-C connectivity with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 gear and impressive speeds up to 1,000MB/s. It also features a keyring loop and a “unique ridged casing.” Head below for more details.

Today’s lead deal on the Kingston 256GB DataTraveler Max comes in at the same price as Samsung’s 2022 model variant that isn’t nearly as fast at 400MB/s, for comparison. But if you’re just looking for a simple USB-C solution, something like the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive Go is a notable option. Currently starting at $23 Prime shipped on Amazon, this one provides both USB-C and USB-A action in a single unit for even less.

You’ll also want to dive into our recent hands-on review of the OWC’s machined metal USB-A/Thunderbolt flash drive-sized mini SSD. This one delivers a premium build quality I was quite impressed with during the review process. It also features both USB-C and USB-A connectors alongside USB 3.2 Gen 2 support and an included lanyard strap. Head over to our Tested with 9to5Toys feature for more details and a closer look.

Kingston DataTraveler Max features:

Advanced USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C USB

Unique ridged casing with keyring loop

Up to 1,000MB/s read speeds

Capacities up to 1TB

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!