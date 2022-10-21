Bring some greenery indoors this fall with a 20-pack of live succulents for just $21 (New low)

Amazon is now offering the 20-pack of Altman Live Succulent Plants for $21.26 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is a new Amazon all-time low on this best-selling bundle at nearly 30% off the going rate. Effectively dropping the price to just over $1 per plant, each of them comes fully rooted in 2-inch succulent pots with soil. You’ll receive an assortment of Aeonium, Aloe plant, Crassula, Echeveria, Kalanchoe, and Sedum varieties with care instructions in the package so you can bring some greenery indoors or to the office this fall and winter. Head below for more details.

There are some more affordable options on Amazon, like this 5-pack for $14 Prime shipped, but the per-plant price isn’t nearly as good as the option featured above. Whether you have enough space for 20 of them or not (you could always bundle them up in larger ports), they also make for great live gifts over the holidays as well as house warming presents and the like.

If you’re anything like me, succulents are some of the only plants you can even keep alive for any significant stretch of time, but if you prefer to side step the watering responsibilities the brilliant LEGO Succulents Plant Decor Building Set is for you. Currently on sale at Amazon as part of our latest roundup, it is easily among my favorite build of the year and you can get all of the details you need right here.

Altman Live Succulent Plants feature:

EXCELLENT VARIETY: Depending on availability, product mix may include a selection of Aeonium, Aloe plant, Crassula, Echeveria, Kalanchoe, and Sedum varieties. Your order may contain other varieties than listed as well as duplicate varieties. They can thrive in either succulent soil or cactus soil

HEALTHY LIVE ARRIVAL GUARANTEE: Your mini succulent plants will arrive alive and healthy, fully rooted in soil in 2-inch succulent pots. We are known for our excellent customer service and going the extra mile for our customers. Please feel free to directly reach out to us with any questions or concerns

PACKAGING: All plants come with helpful care instructions and are packaged with care at our facility by our succulent shipment specialists

