Amazon takes extra $10 off LEGO orders over $50: Star Wars, Botanical Garden, much more

Amazon is kicking off a new promotion today that’s taking an extra $10 off LEGO orders over $50. Shipping is free for everything in the sale, as well. With a collection of Star Wars, Architecture, Speed Champions, and even Botanical Garden kits included, you’ll be able to mix and match between a variety of different kits. Many of them are already on sale to begin with, and will drop even further when packaged with other eligible sets to hit the threshold. Head below for all of our top picks or just shop the entire collection right here.

Our favorite of the kits included in the sale is the LEGO Succulents set for $41.99. This creation just launched earlier this year and arrives as one of the latest additions to the Botanical Garden theme. It’s already on sale from $50 to right around the all-time low, and now can be had for less when bundled with any of the other sets eligible for the promotion.

Stacking up to 771 pieces, this set looks to recreate several different cacti and other succulents with some vibrant colors and fun parts usage. Though my favorite aspect has to be that the whole set is modular, so you can arrange all nine plants into various orders or designs to fit on your window sill, desk, or elsewhere in your LEGO collection. Our launch coverage offers a better look at what to expect from the new plant set.

As for everything else in the sale, you can check out the promotion here or shop some of our other highlights:

More on the LEGO Succulents set:

Succulents are a popular way to introduce plants into the home and enhance your decor. Now you can enjoy a mindful building project as you create an elegant plant display for your living space with this LEGO Succulents (10309) building kit for adults. Take your time crafting all the details of the 9 different succulents – each inspired by a real-life variety.

