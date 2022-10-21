MOUNTUP’s Triple Monitor Gas Spring Desk Mount falls 20% to 2022 low price of $80

MOUNTUP (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is now offering its Triple Monitor Gas Spring Desk Mount for $79.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $100, this 20% discount comes within $1 of the all-time low price we’ve seen and marks a new 2022 low price. Here you’ll get a desk mount with a center post mount and two long arms that use gas springs to support the monitor weight making adjustments effortless. Each mounting plate can support a monitor up to 27-inches in size and up to 19.8 pounds per arm with VESA mounting points for the 75x75mm and 100x100mm types. While the center monitor can be adjusted in height, pivot, and rotation, the side arms feature the most customizable adjustments. There is even integrated cable management in these arms so you can keep cables off your desk for a clean setup. Desk mounting is handled by either the c-clamp or grommet clamp which requires a hole through your desk but looks cleaner. Head below for more.

You could also choose to go with MOUNTUP’s Single Ultrawide Monitor Desk Mount down at $80 after clipping the on-page coupon. Able to support an Ultrawide monitor up to 39-inches in size and 37.5 pounds in weight, this MOUNTUP arm also uses a gas spring to support the weight. The arm here can hold the monitor up to 22.6-inches off the desktop with a similar maximum extension forward. Desk mounting is handled by the same c-clamp or grommet clamp with the base having cutouts where you could run USB ports so you can have easy access to charge your phone or connect peripherals.

Looking for a way to spruce up your office? We’re currently tracking deals on a 20-pack of Altman Live Succulent Plants down at the new Amazon low of $21. You’ll receive an assortment of Aeonium, Aloe plant, Crassula, Echeveria, Kalanchoe, and Sedum varieties with care instructions in the package so you can bring some greenery indoors or to the office this fall and winter.

MOUNTUP Triple Monitor Gas Spring Desk Mount features:

Articulating Triple Monitor Mount: The fully adjustable monitor arms can tilt ±90°, swivel ±90°, and support rotation 360 degrees. The Center screen can be height adjusted, 2 gas spring arms make the extension, retraction, and height adjustment dynamically and easily. With multiple screen combinations, easily find an optimal viewing angle and position for comfortable work.

Easy Assembly: The monitor desk mount is easy to assemble with C-clamp or grommet mount, quick-release VESA plate makes it simple to attach monitor. Comes with clear instruction and necessary hardware for mounting, it takes less than 20 minutes from opening the box to using the monitor. Do not hesitate to relate with us for any pre-purchase or installation questions.

