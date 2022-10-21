Bring Apple’s latest Magic Trackpad 2 to your macOS desktop for $85 (Reg. $129)

Woot is now offering the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 for $84.99 shipped for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying in any other case. You’d more regularly pay $129 for the accessory, with today’s offer delivering $44 in savings in order to mark the first discount since back in August. This is also matching the best discount of the year. Whether you’re looking to fully convert a MacBook into more of a desktop machine without giving up Apple’s best-in-class trackpad or just need to upgrade from the Magic Mouse that came with your M1 iMac, today’s discount is about as rare of an opportunity as you’ll find. Alongside all of the multi-touch features built into macOS, this features an edge-to-edge glass surface and Force Touch support for navigating your Mac or iPad. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box. Head below for more.

Apple’s Magic Mouse however is a more affordable option if you’re set on bringing home an in-house accessory for less. It’ll deliver much of the same multi-touch features on the Trackpad 2, just in a different form-factor. You’ll only pay $74 while upgrading your Mac setup with the popular peripherial.

All of this week’s other best Apple deals are coming to a close now that the week is almost over. We’ve seen a collection of notable price cuts go live over the past few days, all of which can be found in our guide including deep markdowns on previous-generation iPads and so much more.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 features:

Magic Trackpad is wireless and rechargeable, and it includes the full range of Multi-Touch gestures and Force Touch technology. Sensors underneath the trackpad surface detect subtle differences in the amount of pressure you apply, bringing more functionality to your fingertips and enabling a deeper connection to your content. It features a large edge-to-edge glass surface area, making scrolling and swiping through your favorite content more productive and comfortable than ever.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!