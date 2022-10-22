This solar pathway lights illuminate sidewalks for guests at $32 for 12, more deals from $21.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, HomeMark (98% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a selection a selection of solar-powered outdoor LED lights from $21.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is this GIGALUMI 12-pack of Solar Pathway Lights for $31.99. Down from $40, you’ll find today’s 20% discount marks a return to the 2022 low seen only once before. Designed to line your sidewalk pathways, these lights are perfect for letting your guests know exactly where to walk this fall or winter. Being solar-powered, you’ll enjoy the ability to just place them anywhere as no wiring is required at all. Check out the rest of the solar sale at Amazon and then head below for more.

While today’s deal is a great way to add illumination to your pathways, you won’t really get ambient light here for a patio or other outdoor area. However, you could instead pick up this 35.6-foot string light kit that’s also solar-powered with eight modes and are waterproof. There are a total of 60 bulbs strung across this kit. It comes in at $13.50 right now on Amazon, saving you a few bucks and delivering a different experience in the process.

Don’t forget that Char-Broil’s 4-burner infrared propane gas grill is on sale for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at $229. Down 32% from its normal going rate, this grill is perfect for cooking your favorite meals outside as the weather cools off and we head fully into fall.

GIGALUMI Solar Pathway Light features:

Save energy and money with these beautiful, cold white, led pathway lights solar. Equipped with high-performance batteries and long-life LED lights, they automatically turn on in the evening and off at dawn, providing up to 8 hours or more of brilliant light when fully-charged. Powered by the sun, they’re environmentally-friendly, help you save electricity and are designed to be the brightest at night when most needed. With attractive, modern designs, these bright solar garden lights create an elegant outdoor lighting experience, perfect for your walkways, driveways, gardens, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!