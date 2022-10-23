HOTO’s 28-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set falls 49% to second-best price of $20.50, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, HOTO TOOLS US and APEXFORGE Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon are offering a selection of its home DIY tools starting from $14.99. Leading the way here is the HOTO 28-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $20.51 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon for this deal. Normally going for $40, this 49% discount comes within cents of the all-time low price we’ve tracked. This tool set is perfect for those who like to tinker or repair electronics as it comes equipped with Torx, y-shaped, w-shaped, and many more unique bits alongside the usual Philips and slotted bits. The driver comes with a “three-dimensional non-slip pattern design” that makes sure you have a good grip. A built-in magnet ensures screws stay attached to the bit while the magnet also retains the bit itself. The magnetic storage box prevents bits from falling and can be taken out easily. Coming in at just 230g, this small screwdriver kit is perfect as a gift or as an addition to your tool collection. Head below for more tool deals.

You can check out all the tools part of today’s Gold Box on this landing page. While you’re taking a break from working on your projects, why not grab a Kindle eBook to read to take your mind off things? We’re currently tracking limited-time deals on some of the top-rated eBooks for Kindle starting from $2.

The lid can be rotated flexibly. When using, it fits your palm or fingers and rotate freely, enabling a more stable and smoother single handed operation.

There is a built-in magnet inside the box that firmly adsorb the precision bits to prevent falling or dislocation. With only a light touch of a single finger, the bits can be taken out easily.

The 28 types of bits of 11 main categories cover all commonly seen screws in precision maintenance. They can not only be applied in such complex electronic devices as mobile phone, game console, and camera, but also in such daily items as glasses, children’s toys, and lamp.

