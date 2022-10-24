Anker’s Nebula Apollo AirPlay Wi-Fi projector delivers four hours of battery life at $280

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Nebula Apollo AirPlay Wi-Fi Mini Portable Projector for $279.99 shipped. Normally costing $350 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to our last mention, is the third-best price we’ve tracked all-time, and delivers 20% in savings. This AirPlay-compatible projector is perfect for watching your favorite movies under the stars or on the living room ceiling. It not only supports AirPlay, but with its built-in Wi-Fi there’s native Android functionality which allows you to watch YouTube, Netflix, and more without any streaming devices. The 200 lumen output might not be the brightest but it works great for darker places. There’s even a built-in battery which can last for up to four hours at a time to watch movies anywhere even without a plug. Check out our hands-on review to learn more and then head below for additional information.

This outdoor portable projector screen would be a great way to leverage your savings from today’s lead deal. Coming in at $59 once you clip the on-page coupon, you’ll find that this screen spans up to 100-inches which likely is way bigger than your TV inside. The kit even comes with weights to keep it stable outdoors when a slight breeze comes and there’s also a carrying case to help move things around with ease.

However, for those who want something a bit more classy inside the home, don’t forget that Best Buy launched an early Black Friday sale this morning with discounts on the Samsung Frame TV and much more. Down to all-time low pricing, the Frame TV from Samsung delivers a 4K resolution and whenever you’re not watching it, the panel turns into essentially a photo display that looks like a piece of art on your wall.

Anker Nebula Apollo Mini Projector features:

  • Seamless Touch Controls: Browse your entertainment with pinpoint precision. Apollo’s transparent touch panel gives you the power to navigate menus and more with ease, directly from the device.
  • Clear Picture: See every detail of your favorite movies, shows, games, and more in remarkable clarity with Apollo’s 200 ANSI lumen DLP lamp.
  • Home Entertainment: Enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, games, and more up to 100 inches big anywhere in your home thanks to Apollo’s ultra-portable design.

