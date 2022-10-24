Best Buy launches early Black Friday sale with Samsung Frame TV all-time lows, more

After seeing Amazon’s fall Prime Day event go live earlier in the month, Best Buy is looking to get in on the savings with its own unique take on the pre-holiday shopping season festivities. In its new Black Friday Deals event, you can score the prices we’ll see at the end of November today in order to beat the rush. Alongside all of the price cuts that are completely open to the public, there are also a series of My Best Buy Member-exclusive markdowns. Shipping is free in orders over $35 and there are effectively pages of price cuts to scour through. Head below for our top pick and some other info.

Our top pick from the sale delivers some of the best prices to date across Samsung’s latest lineup of unique Frame smart TVs. Amongst the various sizes on sale, the 55-inch version of the 4K AirPlay 2 TV is now sitting at $997.99 courtesy of Amazon or for $2 more as part of the Best Buy sale. We’ve hardly seen this model go on sale over the past several months, with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low at 33% off the usual $1,498 price tag. Though if your space could use another form-factor, there are several other sizes marked down by as much as $1,000, as well.

Taking a distinct design approach from other TVs on the market, Samsung’s Frame lineup arrives with a sleek design that trades in your usual black plastic bezels for a more streamlined look that is designed to look more like a picture frame than a home theater upgrade. Fittingly for its name, that allows you to hang the 4K HDR QLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates up on the wall, while also taking advantage of the new Matte Display anti-glare screen so content looks great in any room. That also helps enable the unique design that blends in amongst the rest of your home decor and can even double as a digital picture frame for both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork. Get all the details in our launch coverage.

Then be sure to check out the rest of the discounts in the Best Buy early Black Friday sale. There may not be the usual roster of Apple markdowns at the forefront of the price cuts, but there are still plenty of notable chances to save.

Samsung Frame 2022 TV features:

Artwork, shows, movies and memories—display what you love on the picture frame-like TV. On The Frame, see everything on the QLED 4K TV at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit. With Anti-Reflection and the Matte Display, it’s easy on the eyes. Stream your heart out and enjoy all you love with Smart TV Powered by Tizen.

