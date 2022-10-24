ASUS’ VivoBook 16X Laptop with 16-inch 4K OLED display sees drop to new low of $960

Amazon is now offering the ASUS VivoBook 16X i7/16GB/512GB Laptop for $959.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,200, this solid $240 price drop is among the first we’ve seen for this laptop and marks a new all-time low price. The 12th Gen Intel i7 2.3GHz processor is paired with 16GB of RAM to run just about any program you want on the ZenBook with 512GB of NVMe SSD storage providing quick access to them. The 4K OLED NanoEdge display features PANTONE validation with professional-grade accuracy alongside VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification. This laptop also features a lay-flat hinge that makes sharing notes and designs easier. Head below for more.

The I/O with this laptop is fairly standard with modern laptops but if you want to expand it, the Anker USB-C 7-in-1 Hub is a good starting point at just $35. Over a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to two additional USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C data port, a micro/SD card reader, an HDMI port, and a USB-C power input with this hub capable of delivering up to 85W of Power Delivery. Weighing less than 5oz, you can toss it into your laptop bag with its scratch-protecting travel pouch so you’re ready to connect gear anytime, anywhere.

We’re also tracking a deal on ASUS’ VivoBook Go 12 N4020/4GB/64GB Laptop at its new all-time low of $140. Unlike the VivoBook above, this one is designed for students and those looking for a lightweight machine to do general web browsing tasks. It comes running Windows 11 Home in S Mode and includes a year of Microsoft 365 Personal.

ASUS VivoBook 16X i7/16GB/512GB Laptop features:

16” 4K (3840 x 2400) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio display with ultra-slim NanoEdge bezels

0.2ms response time, 550nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1 Contrast ratio, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 500

Latest Intel Core i7-12700H Processor 2.3 GHz (24M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 6P+8E cores) and Intel Iris Xe graphics

Fast storage and memory featuring 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD and 8GB DDR4 on board + 8GB DDR4 SO-DIMM RAM, Windows 11 Home

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!