Bose SoundLink Color II portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker nears all-time low at $80

Amazon is offering the Bose SoundLink Color II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $79.99 shipped. This 38% discount delivers the second-best price that we’ve tracked to date on the SoundLink Color II, coming in at just $1 above the all-time low. Leveraging Bose technology, you’ll find that this water-resistant speaker “packs bold sound into a small” design. There’s a built-in microphone here so you can take phone calls with ease. The built-in rechargeable battery allows you to enjoy up to eight hours of playback before it’s time to recharge. Another key feature here is that you can pair two SoundLink speakers together and use Stereo mode or even connect multiple together to have more full sound in larger rooms. Keep reading for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, or just want something a bit more versatile, then consider checking out the JBL Clip 3. It has a built-in carabiner clip so you can attach the speaker to just about anywhere and enjoy Bluetooth audio with ease. It’s available on Amazon for $40, which saves 50% over today’s lead deal while delivering a similar overall experience.

Don’t forget that the just-released Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds II are on sale for the first time at $282 shipped. Normally $299, this $17 discount marks the only discount we’ve seen making now a particularly great time to pick up these brand-new earbuds.

We all miss our gyms and yoga classes. But it’s important to stay active, so meet your go-to (home) workout buddy — the Bose SoundLink Color II. With wireless Bluetooth pairing, you can take your workout to the living room, backyard, garage, or anywhere really.

