Just-released Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds II see very first discount to $282, more

Launching last month to compete with the new AirPods Pro 2, Bose debuted its QuietComfort Earbuds II with a competetive feature set to match. Now, we’re seeing the first chance to save go live courtesy of Amazon, with the new earbuds dropping down to $281.99 shipped. You would normally pay $299 with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low at $17 off. Sure, it’s not the steepest discount, but lets you get in on the latest from Bose without paying full price. As for what that latest and greatest experience looks like, the QuietComfort Earbuds II arrive with an updated design that is 33% smaller than its predecessor. Listening-wise, there’s a new CustomTune sound calibration feature that automatically ensures your content sounds its best on every listening session. And really taking on Apple’s latest, you’ll find best-in-class ANC to go alongside adaptive listening and transparency modes. We breakdown exactly what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

Those who want an over-ear listening experience from Bose are also in luck today, as its QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones are now sitting at $249 in four different styles. Normally fetching $329, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings in order to deliver the second-best price to date. These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC.

Or if you’d just prefer to go with some more fitness-oriented offerings, this morning saw a stable of the latest Beats true wireless offerings go on sale. Kicking off with an entirely new all-time low on the Beats Studio Buds dropping down to $90 for the first time, there’s also the flagship Beats Fit Pro and even the new Kim Kardashian version at all-time lows, as well.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II features:

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a sleek, versatile musical companion designed to fit you and everything you do. Engineered with pioneering CustomTune sound calibration technology, these wireless earbuds intelligently personalize the noise cancellation and sound performance to fit your ears, so you get the world’s best noise cancellation and deep, immersive sound with powerful base whether you’re at home or on the go.

