Google Halloween sale goes live with 50% off Nest Hub 2nd Gen at $50, much more from $20

Halloween is right around the corner and now the Google Nest discounts are arriving to mark down a collection of Assistant-enabled speakers, cameras, and accessories. Several retailers are getting in on the action and offering free shipping on just about everything offered up by B&H and Best Buy. Leading the way, the latest Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $49.99 shipped. Down from $100, you’re looking at the second-best price to date of 50% off. It comes within $4 of the all-time low from a limited-time sale at the end of summer, and is $5 under our previous mention. Regardless, this is the first discount in well over a month. Entering as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, the latest Nest Hub arrives with a similar fabric-wrapped design to its predecessor centered around a 7-inch display. The addition of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more from $20.

Those who need an even more capable screen-based Assistant setup can also save on the Google Nest Hub Max. Dropping down to $164 courtesy of Best Buy as well as B&H. Down from $229, you’re looking at the best price of the year at $65 off while beating our previous mention by $10.

Google Nest Hub Max delivers the same Assistant features above in a 10-inch form-factor. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!