Pick up JBL’s Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker in multiple colorways for $70 (Save 46%)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker in multiple colorways for $69.95 shipped. Typically going for $130, as some models do at Amazon, this 46% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. You can grab the black colorway from Amazon at a few cents higher right now as well. The JBL Flip 5 features an IPX7 waterproof design with a racetrack-shaped driver to deliver “booming bass in a compact package” for up to 12 hours on a single charge. You can even use this speaker to charge your mobile device so the party can keep on going. JBL PartyBoost allows you to connect multiple speakers together for even more sound output. Head below to see all the colorways part of today’s sale.

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker deals:

You can pair one of JBL’s Flip 5 Bluetooth Speakers with the Anker Nebula Apollo AirPlay Wi-Fi Mini Projector for a larger soundstage while it’s down at the third-best price to date, $280. It not only supports AirPlay, but with its built-in Wi-Fi there’s native Android functionality that allows you to watch YouTube, Netflix, and more without any streaming devices. The 200-lumen output might not be the brightest but it works great for darker places.

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker features:

Take your tunes on the go with the powerful JBL Flip 5. Our lightweight Bluetooth speaker goes anywhere. Bad weather? Not to worry. With its waterproof design, you can rock out to our signature sound rain or shine. Move more. Pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple speakers to create a bigger party. Enjoy more than 12 hours of play time for your favorite music. Stand it vertical or horizontal and be bold with your choice of 11 vibrant colors

