Lexar’s latest 2,000MB/s Blaze 1TB RGB USB 3.2 Portable Gaming SSD hits new low at $147, more

Today we have spotted a few notable deal son portable solid-state drives starting with the Lexar SL660 Blaze 1TB Gaming Portable External SSD at $147.37 shipped. This model launched back in May as the brand’s latest entry to its gaming accessory lineup at $200. It has since dropped to $190 and more recently in the $170 to $180 range before hitting today’s new Amazon all-time low. Now at the best price we have ever tracked, it delivers modern USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support with NVMe performance at speeds that outperform most options in its class. Moving at up to 2,000MB/s, it is ready to house your game library and just about anything else you might keep on a portable SSD as well as a unique form-factor made of aluminum with a sandblasted finish “for added protection, shock and vibration resistance.” You’ll also find a detachable stand, USB-C connectivity, 256-bit AES encryption, a 5-year warranty, and RGB LED lighting. More deals and details below.

While not the lowest price we have tracked, you can get the same modern Lexar treatment detailed above with the 512GB model at $120 shipped on Amazon. But if the gaming-specific design isn’t of interest here, check out some of the other portable SSD deals we are tracking below:

We also just recently took a closer look at WD’s latest Thunderbolt SanDisk PRO-G40. Combining dual-mode NVMe featuring both Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) support, it clocks in at one of the fastest portable SSDs out there at up to 2,700MB/s. Dive into our launch coverage for more details.

Lexar SL660 Blaze 1TB Gaming Portable SSD features:

Take your gaming experience to the next level with blazing-fast USB 3.2 Gen2x2 performance of up to 2000MB/s read and 1900MB/s write

Enhance your gameplay with vibrant colors of RGB LEDs

Features a premium aluminum enclosure with a sandblasted finish for added protection, shock and vibration resistant

Includes 256-bit AES encryption software solution to protect files securely

Includes a detachable stand for added style

Features a USB Type-C (USB-C) port that includes a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and a USB Type-C to standard USB Type-A cable

Five-year limited product support

