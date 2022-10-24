Upgrade your desk with a 24-inch 144Hz or 280Hz monitor from $160 today at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Samsung Odyssey G3 24-inch 1080p 144Hz Monitor for $159.99 shipped. Down from $230, this marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked and comes within $10 of the all-time low seen only once in the past at Amazon. With a 144Hz refresh rate and compatibility with AMD’s FreeSync technology, you’ll find that this is the perfect monitor to compliment your FPS gaming setup. It features a 1080p resolution and you’ll find that the base has built-in adjustment for height, tilt, and swivel while also supporting VESA mounting if you want a more sleek setup. For I/O, there’s a DisplayPort and HDMI connector to plug in multiple machines at one time. Head below for additional monitor discounts.

Also on sale today is the ASUS TUF 24.5-inch 1080p 280Hz Monitor for $2499 shipped. Normally $280 or more, this marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked in 2022. While this display is about the same size as the model above, and comes in at the same 1080p resolution, you’ll find that it takes the refresh rate to the next level. Delivering a 280Hz refresh rate, this monitor is ideal for twitch-style shooters and also for those who need more frames for FPS titles. Also, the ASUS TUF display is compatible with G-SYNC for those who have an NVIDIA graphics card.

Do you need a larger screen? Check out the slightly larger Samsung Odyssey G3 27-inch 1080p 165Hz gaming monitor that’s on sale for $200 right now. The main difference between this model and the two above is that it clocks in at 27 inches instead of the smaller 24-inch design.

Samsung Odyssey G3 Monitor features:

Ready to conquer enemies, lag, and blur. A faster refresh rate updates screen images more often every second, allowing for smoother gameplay that keeps up with even the fastest players. The 144Hz refresh rate eliminates lag and motion blur for exhilarating gameplay with ultra-smooth action. Make every move count with a 1ms response time. Screen pixels change colours with near instant response, enabling fast-paced action to flow with real-world accuracy. Your on-screen performance is as swift as your own reflexes. Effortlessly smooth gameplay. AMD FreeSync Premium features adaptive sync technology which reduces screen tearing, stutter, and input latency. Low frame rate compensation ensures every scene flows seamlessly.

