Add this LED air hockey table to your home ahead of the holidays for a 2022 low of $131

Amazon is offering the Triumph Fire ‘n Ice Air Hockey Table for $131.16 shipped. Down from $182, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen in years. Designed to bring you tons of fun indoors, this air hockey table is great for enjoying some family time once it gets too cold to head outside. The table itself has flashing lights on the corners when goals are scored and there’s an LED scoring board as well as an old-fashioned abacus style tally on each end. There’s two LED hockey pushers, one red, and one blue, included in the box as well as an LED hockey puck. So, if you’ve been looking for a fun way to play some games indoors this fall and winter, this is a fantastic choice. Keep reading for more.

Put some savings toward picking up this 12-pack of air hockey pucks to have some on hand when they inevitably fly off the table for just $12. My family used to have an air hockey table in our last house and it was a blast when friends came over. However, there was always a puck going where it didn’t belong as we got into the game and hit it with a bit too much force, so having a spare puck ready to go was a must.

Triumph Fire ‘n Ice Air Hockey Table features:

Lights out? Game on! The Triumph Fire ‘n Ice Light Up Air Powered 54” Hockey Table is more fun in the dark! It’s the “Fire” red team versus the “Ice” blue team. The table features colorful graphics and LED corners as the red battles the blue. Each corner flashes when goals are scored, creating an intense game play experience. Choose your team – fire or ice – with a light-up blue or red striker, then turn of the lights and let the action begin with the light-up puck.

