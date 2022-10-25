Amazfit’s T-Rex smartwatch packs 20-day battery life and GPS tracking at new low of $70

Amazon is offering the Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch for $69.99 shipped. Down from $140, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and comes in at $10 below our last mention. This smartwatch is perfect for keeping tabs on your fitness journey as well as monitor notifications from your smartphone. With up to 20 days of battery life, you won’t have to plug in every night in order to use it the next day, making it more convenient to use. There’s a high-precision Sony GPS chip and dual-satellite positioning system to monitor your location during certain types of workouts and the optical bio tracking sensor allows for heart rate monitoring and other fitness tracking. Keep reading for more.

Keep your new smartwatch protected with a 3-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for just $8 at Amazon. With three pieces of tempered glass in the package, you’ll have extras on hand should one get scratched or even crack.

For a more premium experience, consider checking out Samsung’s recently-released Galaxy Watch 5/Pro that are on sale for new all-time lows. Pricing starts at $230, which offers $50 in savings. There’s an internal 3-in-1 bioactive sensor which is capable of tracking all of your workout measurements as well as a sapphire glass display which is more durable than traditional smartwatch screens.

Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch features:

Keep direction and time with this Amazfit T-Rex outdoor smartwatch. The rugged military-grade construction provides durability in harsh environments, while the powerful battery lasts up to 20 days on a single charge. Get a high-level exploration partner that boasts a high-end Sony GPS chip and built-in highly precise dual-satellite positioning system. This sport smartwatch has an always-on 1.3-inch AMOLED display to keep you updated on the time, and the 5 ATM water-resistant design allows for use in wet conditions. Comes equipped with Huami’s self-developed BioTracker PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, which performs high-precision heart rate monitoring 24 hours a day.

