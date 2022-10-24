Samsung’s recently-released Galaxy Watch 5/Pro hit new all-time lows from $230 (Save $50)

Amazon is currently offering Samsung Galaxy Watch 5/Pro models on sale for one of the very first times with $50 off a variety of styles. Shipping is free across the board. Leading the way the Galaxy Watch 5 44mm at $259.99 is now down from its usual $310 price point. Those $50 in savings deliver only the second actual cash discount to date and a new all-time low. The 40mm style is also on sale at $229.99, down from $280 and marking a new all-time low at $50 off, too. Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Watch 5 arrives with a familiar circular design that comes in one of several discounted colors. One of the big alterations this time around is stepping up to sapphire glass for the display, which pairs with the internal 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Getting in on the Amazon savings today, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is now also $50 off. This higher-end wearable normally arrives with a $450 price tag for the 45mm model, but right now you can score it for $399.99. This is a new all-time low and the very first cash discount. Galaxy Watch 5 Pro steps up as an even more capable wearable from Samsung that comes centered around a titanium case that can withstand even more rugged applications than the standard aluminum found above. We break down the full roster of differences right here, as well.

A far more affordable of a wearable to bring into your Android setup, the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smartwatch is now sitting at one of its best prices yet. This Wear OS 3-ready device brings a slew of health tracking features to your wrist in much the same way as the lead deal, just without some of the more premium functionality delivered by Samsung’s latest workout accessories. Though the $150 price tag may very well be worth the trade offs.

Manage your overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages while you rest; Plus, Advanced Sleep Coaching helps you develop better sleep habits by analyzing your sleep patterns Galaxy Watch5 provides body composition data right on your wrist; On your own schedule, you can now get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index (BMI).

