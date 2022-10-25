ANYCUBIC’s Photon M3 Max 3D Printer with automatic resin filler returns to low of $1,040

The official ANYCUBIC storefront on Amazon is now offering its Photon M3 Max Resin 3D Printer for $1,039.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $1,300, this discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. The large 13.6-inch monochrome 7K LCD is paired with a matrix of UV LEDs below to cure each layer of a model with the build volume measuring 11.8×11.7×6.5-inches for printing larger items. While this printer can use any 405nm UV resin, you can adjust the power to work better with special materials or those that require less power to cure. The build plate with the Photon M3 Max has a new texturized checkerboard pattern that will let the resin get a better hold for higher print successes alongside an automatic resin refilling system. Head below for more.

Make sure you are ready to print larger models as soon as you get this printer by grabbing 1kg of ANYCUBIC 405nm Plant-Based Grey Resin at $25. You will get a small amount of resin included with the printer but that is really only enough to do a sample print and maybe a couple of small models after which you’d need to order more anyway, so why wait? This 1kg container of resin will last you a good while with the plant-based nature not relying on any nasty chemicals. The resin here also doesn’t shrink much when it is cured so parts remain dimensionally accurate.

While there are plenty of websites that host models you can print off, there is something to be said about designing a model yourself and printing it out. You’ll want a computer that can easily run modeling software, like the CORSAIR Voyager a1600 Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RX 6800M Gaming Laptop for $2,300. Coming equipped with one of the latest AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS octa-core processors and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, you will be able to power through practically any game with the AMD Radeon RX 6800M providing the graphics horsepower.

ANYCUBIC Photon M3 Max Resin 3D Printer features:

Amazing Print Volume: ANYCUBIC Photon M3 Max resin printer can print up to 13.0″ x 11.7″ x 6.5″/ 30.0 x 29.8 x 16.4 cm, the superior print volume can satisfy your creativity for large models and printing more models at once, higher printing efficiency.

7K High Resolution: The Large Photon M3 Max resin 3d Printer 7K UV LCD screen has a super high resolution (6,480 x 3,600 pixels). The screen contrast ratio is as high as 450:1, Print models with sharper details around edges and corners, improving print quality and success.

Automatic Resin Feeding: ANYCUBIC Photon M3 Max smart resin filling new features live! helps resin intelligent filling and intelligent stopping after enough. And the 3d resin printer laser engraving platform has strong adhesion, which greatly improves the printing success rate.

