CORSAIR’s new Voyager Ryzen 7 Gaming Laptop falls to new low of $2,300 (Save $400)

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR Voyager a1600 Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RX 6800M Gaming Laptop for $2,299.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $2,700, this solid $400 price drop is among the first we’ve seen since launching back in August. Coming equipped with one of the latest AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS octa-core processors and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, you will be able to power through practically any game with the AMD Radeon RX 6800M providing the graphics horsepower. The 16-inch 2560×1600 240Hz display comes with FreeSync compatibility so all your games will feel smooth with no screen tearing. You’ll even have a premium typing experience with the keyboard consisting of CHERRY MX Ultra-Low Profile switches and CAPELLIX RGB LEDs for per-key lighting. There is even an S-key macro bar similar to Apple’s Touch Bar which uses the Elgato Stream Deck software to set up macro keys. Check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’d like to save some cash, you can check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $861. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics. You’ll also have a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display which will see plenty of use in most games with some more demanding titles requiring slightly lower graphics settings. The total amount of RAM and storage available here is also cut in half to 8GB and 512GB respectively, though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well.

CORSAIR Voyager a1600 Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RX 6800M Laptop features:

The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 combines cutting-edge gaming performance with the best of CORSAIR. An AMD Ryzen™ processor and AMD Radeon™ graphics, supported by high-speed DDR5 memory and storage, power through demanding games and complex tasks with ease. Stream Deck software puts customizable commands at your fingertips and a full HD webcam and noise-canceling microphone array, powered by software from streaming experts Elgato, make it easy to put your best self on display. The VOYAGER a1600 is built beyond the standards of typical laptops, equipped with a stunning 16” 2560×1600 QHD+ IPS screen with 240Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB, CHERRY MX Ultra-Low Profile mechanical keyswitches, and per-key CAPELLIX LED RGB backlighting.

