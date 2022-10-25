Bella’s 8-qt. Digital Dual Basket Air Fryer now one of the most affordable at $60 (Reg. up to $150)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Dual Basket Air Fryer for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $150 directly from Best Buy where it is now matched as part of its Deals of the Day, it currently starts at $87 via Amazon third-party sellers with today’s deal delivering as much as $90 in savings for the lowest price we can find. This is also the lowest we can find for any dual basket air fryer coming from a brand we are familiar with and a great chance to land the dual basket action at well below the regular price tag. You’re looking at a pair fo 4-quart air frying baskets with a total of 1800W of power as well as six smart built-in cooking programs including air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. The sync feature will also ensure that both sides finish cooking at the same time regardless of what you have in there. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find any 8-quart air fryer for $60 or less right now, never mind with the dual basket feature. But if you can make do with a less high-tech and more traditional 2.9-quart option, this Bella model sells for just over $34 shipped on Amazon to save you even more cash.

If you’re looking fo something more substantial in the air fryer category, yesterday’s price drop on COSORI’s 8-in-1 smartphone-controlled model is worth a look. It combines air frying action with indoor grilling and is now marked down to $127 shipped on Amazon from the usual $160 price tag. Get a closer look at what it is capable of right here and swing by home goods guide for more.

Bella 8-quart Digital Dual Basket Air Fryer features:

The new Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer with Dual Baskets is every multi-tasker’s dream come true. You can now cook two different foods two different ways, simultaneously, and still have them finish at the same time. Or, make a full load of the same dish using the extra-large 8-quart capacity by easily syncing the cook settings across both baskets. Our innovative touch screen display not only looks sleek, but it also allows you to easily customize your cooking method with 6 built-in smart cooking functions. Thoughtfully designed and easy to operate, this product is what you need to take your cooking up a notch.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!