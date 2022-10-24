Bring COSORI’s 8-in-1 smartphone-controlled air fryer grill home for $127 shipped (Reg. $160)

COSORI 8-in-1 Indoor Grill and Smart XL Air Fryer Combo

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart COSORI 8-in-1 Indoor Grill and Smart XL Air Fryer Combo for $125.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $160, this is within $7 of the lowest price we have tracked, the second-lowest total we have seen in 2022, and the best we can find. This model stands out from the Ninja and Instant Pot counterparts with a lower price tag and smartphone control over the cooking process. The optional hands-free functionality extends to Alexa and Google Assistant voice command support alongside eight coking functions including “air grill, crisp, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate, preheat, and keep warm.” Head below for more details. 

If you’re just after a basic indoor grill top and already have an air frying solution, check out this affordable Elite Gourmet Smokeless Electric Tabletop Grill. It sells for $36 shipped on Amazon and, while there’s no air frying here and none of the high-tech features found on the COSORI option above, will deliver BBQ action all year round for a fraction of the price. 

We are also still tracking one of the best prices yet on COSORI’s latest smart Alexa 5-in-1 Air Fryer, all of the details of which are right here. Then swing by our home goods hub for more cooking offers, robotic vacuums, smokers, and even ongoing rare discounts delivering some of the lowest prices yet on simplehuman’s lineup of motion-sensing soap dispensers from $51.50

COSORI 8-in-1 Indoor Air Fryer  Grill features

  • Outdoor Flavors Indoors: 360° rapid air circulation technology and temperatures up to 510°F create grill marks and crispy flavors in minutes.
  • More Than a Grill: Convenient functions such as Air Grill, Crisp, Roast, Broil, Bake, Dehydrate, Preheat, and Keep Warm help you cook like a professional chef.
  • Smart Grilling: Choose from over 100 programmable recipes on the free VeSync app. Just choose a recipe and the indoor grill will start cooking.
  • Easy to Clean: The nonstick ceramic-coated grill grate is PTFE/PFOA-free, and the basket and cooking pot are dishwasher-safe.
  • Faster Cooking Times: 360° rapid air circulation cooks your food up to 46% faster than a traditional indoor grill, so you can enjoy better food without the wait.

