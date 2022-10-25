elago’s silicone MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro case hits its best price yet at $14.50 for a limited time

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its MagSafe Silicone iPhone 14 Pro Case from $14.43 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon and checkout before this Lightning deal pricing shuts down in the next 5 hours. Regularly $19 or more, this is the lowest prices we have tracked since the brand’s iPhone 14 case collection launched back in mid September. You’ll find the elago’s usual liquid silicone treatment here alongside built-in MagSafe action, wireless charging compatibly, and the usual raised lips around the screen and camera array. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

If you don’t need the integrated magnetic action, check out the basic elago silicone iPhone 14 Pro case that is now starting from just over $11.50 Prime shipped with the on-page coupon. You can also get more details on this one right here.

Be sure to hit up the range of hands-on reviews we have featured over the last month to find your ideal iPhone 14 case. And to add some extra first-party power to your new handset, check out the rare deal we are currently tracking on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack while it’s still marked down to one of the best prices we have ever seen. All of the details you need are waiting in our deal coverage.

elago MagSafe Silicone iPhone 14 Pro Case features:

UNLIKE OTHER GENERIC CASES THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a product that WILL FIT PERFECTLY, HELP PROTECT FROM EVERYDAY USE, AND LOOKS GREAT – SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY!

THE PERFECT MAGNETIC CASE FOR your phone compatible with MagSafe! STRONG MAGNETS were designed into the inner part of the case to ensure your phone latches on to the charger and PREVENTS FALLING.

LIQUID SILICONE WAS USED TO make this incredible case! The case ADDS GREAT GRIP AND PROTECTION to your phone while adding a SPLASH OF COLOR! Don’t sacrifice any aspects of what makes a case great when choosing elago. NOTE: DUE TO THE GRIPPINESS OF THE CASE, LINT AND OTHER SMALL PARTICLES CAN ATTACH. SIMPLY WIPE YOUR CASE WITH A WET CLOTH OR PAPER TO CLEAN IT UP!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!