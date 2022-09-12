elago’s new liquid silicone iPhone 14 collection is now live at up to 10% off with deals from $11.50

While in some circles best known for its creative ice cream cases for AirTags and AirPods (among many other designs), the new elago iPhone 14 cases are now live. Ranging from MagSafe-ready and more protective options to completely clear models, much of the line delivers the brand’s soft silicone treatment and at quite an affordable price tag. Featured in our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases now available for purchase, you can head below for a deeper dive into each model alongside some of the early price drops now live on Amazon ahead of this week’s iPhone 14 deliveries from Apple.

New elago iPhone 14 cases

Let’s quickly highlight some of our favorite models from the new elago iPhone 14 cases collection below. The brand is once again employing the liquid silicone treatment we have come to love from them alongside MagSafe-compatibility on select models as well as the large selection of colorways available on its base model. The brand is also bringing back its Glide case from the series 5 iPhone with a combination of a clear backing that shows your Apple handset’s design in combination with a pop of color wrapping the bottom and camera array. Dive in below and remember to keep an eye out for on-page coupons on select colorways.

Premium Silicone Case from $11.50 (14 colorways)

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

Liquid silicone was used to make this incredible case! The case adds great grip and protection to your phone while adding a splash of color! Don’t sacrifice any aspects of what makes a case great when choosing elago. Note: due to the grippiness of the case, lint and other small particles can attach. Simply wipe your case with a wet cloth or paper to clean it up!

MagSafe Silicone from $18 (5 colorways)

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

This is the perfect MagSafe case for your iPhone 14. Strong magnets were designed into the inner part of the case to ensure your phone latches on to the MagSafe charger and prevent it from falling.

Glide Case from $14 (4 colorways)

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

elago is bringing back a classic design from the series 5 model! The glide case was first introduced by elago in 2013 and took over the case market. By introducing the first glide case, elago brought color into the case world and made it possible to coordinate your phone case colors with your personality, fashion, or favorite team colors.

Armor Case from $13.50 (4 colorways)

Phone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

Durable case is made from TPU to ensure survivability and protection. Have full access to all functions of the phone without any interference! The case covers the phone – including the bottom and buttons; but does not cover the screen. Raised lip helps protect the screen and camera against scratches from direct surface contact. Wireless charging compatible!

You can browse through the rest of the elago iPhone 14 cases right here (Phone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max) including the clear models as well as the textured pebble variant.

Stay locked in to 9to5Toys for all of the best new accessories for iPhone 14, and check out some of our other favorites below:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!