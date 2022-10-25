Govee’s Neon RGBIC Wi-Fi LED TV Backlight Strip falls 57% to new all-time low of $26

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its RGBIC Neon LED TV Backlight 9.8-foot Strip for $25.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $60, this 57% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. Covering four sides of 48-55-inch TVs and three sides of 65-75-inch TVs, this backlight kit features Wi-Fi connectivity for integration with smart home assistants Alexa and Assistant with app-based control with the Govee Home app. There is even support for curved monitors and TVs up to 1500R. Unlike some other Govee backlight kits, you don’t have a camera for syncing to colors on your screen, though you will be able to have the lights react to music with the integrated microphone. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead grab 32.8-feet of Govee’s Bluetooth LED Strip Lights for $12 after clipping the on-page coupon. Unlike the featured strip above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well. This light strip comes with the same built-in microphone for reacting to music so you will still get that benefit.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. We’re also currently tracking the Nanoleaf Shapes HomeKit Starter Kits at the new all-time low price of $150 for both the Triangle and Hexagon designs. Either of the Nanoleaf Triangle and Hexagon panels bring the brand’s usual customizable lights into your space with plenty of adjustments to make the setup process even easier. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects.

Neon TV LED Lights: Our TV LED backlight is made from neon casing with a triangular slope, making it easier to create a brighter and wider area. With 180 LED lamp beads, you can have softer lighting effects project from your tv light behind.

Flexible Installation: Easy to install the Neon TV lights with mounting clips. The TV backlights can cover 4 sides of 48-55 inch TVs and 3 sides of 65-75 inch TVs and are recommended for TVs with flat backs (irregular back shapes will affect the installation).

Multiple Funtions: Download Govee Home APP to explore more features like Timer, Music funtions, and also group control with other Govee smart products. 64 dynamic scenes modes and 11 music modes, provide you with a immersive watching experience.

