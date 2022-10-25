InnoGear’s popular Essential Oil Diffuser with mood lighting now starts from $13 (Up to 20% off)

InnoGear (98% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering its Essential Oil Diffuser from $13.11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, it more typically sells in the $16 range and is now within a couple bucks of the lowest price we have tracked in over year on Amazon. You’ll also find the wood colorways starting from $15.19 Prime shipped. Ready to fill your space with aromatic essential oils, you’re looking at one of the more popular options on Amazon coming in a roughly palm-sized form-factor that doesn’t take up much space on the nightstand or elsewhere. It features a pair of misting modes (intermittent and continuous) that can run for up to 8 hours at a time alongside some mood lighting with eight different color options as well as dimming and brightness settings. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more popular solution for less than $13 Prime shipped right now. And if you are looking to bring home some aromatherapy action, or just something to make the place smell nice over the holidays, this 6-pack of essential oils starting at under $10 is a good place to start. It includes peppermint, tea tree, lavender, eucalyptus, lemongrass, and orange.

Once your aromatherapy setup is complete, bring some ambiance to the other spaces in your home with some smart lighting. Alongside this new low on Govee’s Neon RGBIC Wi-Fi LED TV Backlight Strip, we are also tracking some solid offers on the Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle and Hexagon HomeKit light sets. Not only are these some of our favorite options in the product category, but they are also at some of the best prices we have tracked thus far. Dive into our roundup from earlier today to scope out the deals.

InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser features:

Compact Size for Space-saving: Diffuser is powered by included AC charger. Without occupying much space, you can easily place this palm sized aromatherapy diffuser on your desk, countertop, or pack in carry-on while on the go.

2 Misting Modes: You can set the deffusor to intermittent mist (6-8 hrs working time) that diffuser mists and pauses every 30s, it goes for almost the whole night; Or set it to continuous mist (3-4 hrs working time) that keep misting until water runs out, it creates an instant fragrance in your room.

PP Material and Cool Mist: Using PP material, this diffuser disperses a comfortable stream of room-temperature mist, which provides ideal coverage for small or medium sized room.

