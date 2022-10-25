Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 returns to Amazon low with $100 discount, now $399

Amazon is offering the iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB in Pink for $399 shipped. Down $100 from its list price of $499, today’s deal beats our September mention by an additional $1 and marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked. Delivering Apple’s latest ultra-compact iPad experience, the iPad mini 6 packs an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display which is even compatible with the latest Apple Pencil 2. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, you’ll also find Touch ID integrated into the power button as well, which delivers quite a bit of function in this compact tablet. Plus, Apple finally made the switch to USB-C for the iPad mini line with this release, making it even simpler to charge up or plug in accessories. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Keep your new iPad mini protected with a simple folio case. Apple’s official option is just $31 right now, which ensures that both the front and back of your iPad is protected. I have a similar case on my iPad Pro and I love how simple it is and the fact that it’s not bulky either.

The latest iPad mini brings with it an all-new design, making it particularly notable. One part of the design overhaul is support for the latest Apple Pencil, which wirelessly charges and magnetically attaches to the side of the iPad mini. Honestly, if you want to take notes, draw, doodle, or just interface with your iPad in a new way, the Apple Pencil is invaluable. Right now the latest Apple Pencil costs just $89 on Amazon, which actually leaves an additional $11 in your pocket with the savings provided in today’s lead deal.

Apple iPad mini 6 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

