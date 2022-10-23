Apple Pencil 2 falls to new all-time low of $89 in time for M2 iPad Pro launch day (Save $40)

After seeing Apple debut the new M2 iPad Pro lineup last week, today Amazon is marking down the must-have companion accessory. Right now, the official Apple Pencil 2 is now down to $89 shipped courtesy of the retailer. Normally selling for $129, this is delivering a new all-time low at $10 under our previous mention from the beginning of September while delivering $40 in savings along the way. Compatible with everything from the just-released iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package. There’s also the unique new hover features that are rolling out to the new M2 models. Head below for more.

Apple’s most recent stylus may have been updated a few years back, but still provides the latest precision input experience. It is compatible with everything from existing iPadOS models to the just-announced M2 iPad Pros.

We’re also tracking a pair of other notable price cuts today to go alongside the entry-level offering today. Amazon is still clearing out 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros with $200 off various configurations, which are also joined by the more affordable iPad Air 5 at $519. Both come powered by M1 chips and offer some added savings over everything Apple just released last week.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!