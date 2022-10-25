NZXT’s new H5 Flow/Elite cases feature toolless design, plus new T120 air cooler launches

Today, NZXT is introducing two new cases as well as the brand’s first air cooler. Refreshing the H510 lineup, the newly renamed NZXT H5 Flow and H5 Elite are entering the scene with a renewed design. On top of that, NZXT is now entering the air cooling space as well, whereas the company only used to focus on all-in-one closed-loop water coolers. What do the H5 Flow, H5 Elite, and T120 bring to the table? Let’s take a closer look.

Let’s start out with the refreshed case lineup from NZXT. The H5 Flow and H5 Elite are designed to hold ATX, mATX, and mITX motherboards with some added bells and whistles when compared to the previous-generation H510 lineup.

For starters, both of the H5 cases announced today feature an “opened-up top” which makes mounting either a 240mm radiator or dual 120mm fans easier than ever before. The side panels are toolless which is something I’ve come to love from NZXT. However, where things start to differ is in the overall design of the cases.

NZXT’s new H5 Flow case focuses on maximum cooling with a perforated front panel and a bottom intake fan that’s “optimally angled to circulate hot air to the top quicker” to let it leave the case as fast as possible. However, the H5 Elite packs two F140 RGB fans in the front with a tempered glass panel and includes the NZXT RGB fan controller to customize the lighting and RPM. There’s also the bottom intake fan here as well, but given that there’s no more perforated front panel, the airflow will be cut down a bit.

Moving onto the NZXT T120, the brand’s first air cooler is designed with “high-quality heat pipes” to offer efficient CPU cooling. There’s a choice to get either an RGB or plain fan, while both are high static pressure. Support for both AMD and Intel sockets is also available, and the cooler is controlled via NZXT’s CAM software on your computer.

The NZXT H5 Flow will retail for $94.99 and the H5 Elite will cost $139.99. For the cooler, the T120 will run $49.99, and going with RGB will add an extra $10. All products are available to order now from NZXT.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m glad that NZXT is moving away from the more complicated three-digit naming scheme to something simpler. First with the H7 and now the H5, NZXT’s latest case lineups also are easier to build in. I loved the H7 when I took a look at it, and the H5 seems to just be a smaller version, which comes with a smaller price tag, making it easier for people to pick up for builds.

Plus, it’s great to see NZXT apply its cooling know-how for processors to air coolers, which are inherently more cost-effective for lower-budget builds, and gives the brand one more price point to hit.

