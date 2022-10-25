OontZ’s Angle 3 Ultra SUP Special Edition Bluetooth Speaker falls 49% to new low of $20.50

The official Cambridge Soundworks storefront on Amazon is offering the OontZ Angle 3 Ultra SUP Special Edition Bluetooth Speaker for $20.48 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going for $40, this 49% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. With its IPX7 waterproof rating and 100-foot Bluetooth range, the OontZ Angle 3 Ultra can keep the party going. The battery life is stated as being 20 hours at 2/3 volume as well. If you get two of these speakers, you can have a true stereo experience with the OontZ app. The 14W digital amp powers the drivers and passive bass radiator. You can also connect to the speaker over a 3.5mm audio cable for devices without Bluetooth. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can grab the Oontz Angle Solo Bluetooth Speaker for $18 with the on-page coupon clipped. This smaller speaker retains the 100-foot Bluetooth range and uses a 5+ watt amp to power the drivers and bass radiator. It does have a lesser IPX5 rating, meaning it can handle splashes but cannot be submerged. Both speakers also have 3.5mm audio cable inputs for use with devices lacking Bluetooth. There are 10 fewer hours of stated battery life at 2/3 volume too. This speaker is small enough to be easily tossed into a backpack and travel around with.

Looking for some personal listening headphones instead? We’re currently tracking price drops on Beats with offers starting from $99. Leading the way here is the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones for $150, a return to the fall Prime Day pricing. Alongside Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing, they feature active noise cancellation tech known as pure ANC as well. Beyond that, the 22 hours of wireless battery life are joined by Fast Fuel – “a 10-minute charge gives 3 hours of play when battery is low” – as well as an included carrying case, charging cable, and 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable.

OontZ Angle 3 Ultra SUP Special Edition Bluetooth Speaker features:

Take your music with you on and off the water with a purpose-built speaker that you want to be seen with. Perfect water sport accessory for your paddleboard, surfboard, kayak or boat. The OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA SUP Special Edition Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker has the same great quality as the OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA (4th Gen), high-quality sound and bass, incredible 100-foot wireless Bluetooth range, 20 hours of playtime on a single charge and IPX7 certified waterproof.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!