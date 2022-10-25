Beats Studio3 Wireless ANC Headphones return to Prime Day pricing at $150, more from $99

Joining recent price drops on Beats Studio Buds and Beats Fit Pro, Amazon is now offering the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones for $149.99 shipped in matte black and shadow grey. Currently $350 directly from Apple, they regularly sell in the $230 range at Amazon and have now returned to the fall Prime Day pricing we tracked earlier this month during the big sale event. Alongside Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing, they feature active noise cancellation tech known as pure ANC as well. Beyond that, the 22 hours of wireless battery life are joined by Fast Fuel – “a 10-minute charge gives 3 hours of play when battery is low” – as well as an included carrying case, charging cable, and 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable. More details and Beats deals below.

Amazon is also offering the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones down at $99 shipped. That’s $100 off the regular price, although they have been more typically selling in the $135 price range at Amazon. This set is now within $10 of the lowest we tracked for fall Prime Day and make for a notable lower-cost alternative to the Studio3 with the same W1 chip and even longer battery life at up to 40 hours.

Alongside the aforementioned Beats earbuds deals, those firmly planted in the Android ecosystem might also want to scope out the price drop we spotted this morning on Google Pixel Buds Pro. Now at a new all-time low with $50 in savings, you can get a complete breakdown of the historical pricing data and what to expect right here.

Beats Studio3 Wireless ANC Headphones feature:

High-performance wireless noise cancelling headphones

Compatible with iOS and Android devices.

Pure adaptive noise canceling (pure ANC) actively blocks external noise

Real-time Audio calibration preserves a Premium listening experience

Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback

Apple’s W1 chip and industry-leading Bluetooth technology keep you connected farther with fewer drop-outs

With fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives 3 hours of play when battery is low. Rechargeable lithium ion battery

