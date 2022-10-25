SteelSeries Aerox 3 wireless gaming mouse with 200-hour battery life falls to $80 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $80.97 shipped. Down from $100, this 19% discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen since July when it hit $50. Designed to be an ultra lightweight mouse, the Aerox 3 weighs in at just 68g which is quite light all things considered. Even without being bulky, the Aerox 3 delivers up to 200 hours of battery life per charge and features PTFE glide skates so it moves smoothly across a multitude of surfaces. The TrueMove Air sensor comes in at a 18,000 CPI rating at 400 IPS. Plus, the AquaBarrier technology delivers an IP54 rating providing water resistance from spills that happen on your desk. Check out our hands-on review for more and then keep reading for additional information.

You can ditch the wireless nature of today’s lead deal, you’ll find that the traditional SteelSeries Aerox 3 is a great alternative. Ditching the battery and wireless connectivity makes it even lighter as well, as it weighs just 57g. However, there are a few more drawbacks to this $40 mouse when compared to the deal above, as the sensor takes a step back as well to 8,500 DPI. However, I can count on one hand how many times I’ve pushed a mouse beyond around 1,600 DPI personally, though I know there are many out there who prefer their mouse to be extremely sensitive.

Bring your gaming setup anywhere with the new CORSAIR Voyager Ryzen 7 gaming laptop that’s on sale for a new low of $2,300. Packing a $400 discount, this laptop features a 2560×1600 240Hz display as well as the RX 6800M graphics card, which delivers a solid experience in a wide range of games.

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless 2022 mouse has an ultra lightweight 68g design perfectly optimized for super light mouse swipes. A 200 hour battery life with fast charging ensures stress-free dual wireless with a TrueMove Air sensor, silky smooth 100% Virgin Grade PTFE glide skates for enhanced control and speed, water resistant AquaBarrier provides safety, and USB-C cable makes for easy connectivity and aftermarket customization.

