Score a pair of Amazon Basics 6-outlet surge protector power strips for just $7 ($3.50 ea.)

Woot is now offering a 2-pack of Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strips for just $6.99 shipped for Prime members or with an additional $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $11 and currently selling for just over $10 at Amazon, this is the lowest we can find and, at $3.50 a pop, one of the lowest totals out there for a comparable pair of power strips you can trust. They might not be the most feature-rich or come with the longest cable, but they are an inexpensive to way to add some additional outlets around the house and the shorter cables can come in handy behind the entertainment center, furniture, and elsewhere. They feature a 2-foot extension cable, a 200-joule surge protection rating, and a 15-amp circuit breaker. Head below for more details.

You’ll find some basic outlet extension leads and things of that nature on Amazon for a touch less, but it’s hard to recommend those over the 6-outlet models above. If you’re just looking for some basic additional power for around the house or office, it doesn’t get much more affordable than today’s lead deal.

And while we are talking power gear, be sure to swing by this week’s new Anker Amazon sale. With deals starting from $11, you’ll find everything from MagSafe batteries and accessories to USB-C power strips and portable power banks marked down to ensure your EDC or home office is at full power without spending full price.

Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protector features:

IN THE BOX: 2-pack of 6 outlet surge protector power strips with 2 foot 14 AWG power cords

RELIABLE PROTECTION: 200 Joule 3 line basic surge protection rating to protect small appliances, phones, and lamps

LED INDICATOR LIGHTS: Red “protected” LED indicator light with 15-Amp circuit breaker to signify you are protected

SPECIFICATIONS: AC 15A, 125V, 60Hz, 1875W

