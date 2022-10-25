Anker’s latest sale discounts USB-C GaN chargers, MagSafe power banks, more from $11

Anker is delivering its latest Amazon storefront sale today, and in the process marking down a collection of its most recent chargers and accessories. As always, you can expect to find free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, and this time around the savings start at $11. Our top pick has the new Anker GaNPrime 65W USB-C Charger for $47.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts since launching earlier in the fall at 20% off. This comes within a few dollars of the all-time low, and is the second-best price so far on the new release. With enough juice to power up everything from the latest iPhone 14 or Pixel 7 to M2 MacBooks, Chromebooks, and everything in-between, this GaNPrime charger can dish out 65W from its three ports. There’s a pair of USB-C slots which can each tap into that 65W max output, as well as the USB-A slot for topping off smaller accessories and the like. Our hands-on review details everything else you need to know.

This week is also seeing a collection of other Anker chargers and accessories go up for sale, which we’re highlighting below. Much like the lead deal, some of today’s offers require on-page coupons to be clipped in order to lock-in the savings. So make sure to check for scoring the prices you see below.

Then be sure to go check out the all-new debuts from Anker that just hit the scene last month. Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 4 beat AirPods and plenty of other earbuds from all the main smartphone ecosystems as some of the first to offer built-in heart rate monitoring. That’s alongside personalized ANC, Spatial Audio support, and even 9-hour battery life in just the earbuds. Our launch coverage takes a quick hands-on look at what to expect, as well.

Anker GaNPrime 65W USB-C Charger features:

With 2 USB-C ports and one USB-A port, you can charge your phone, notebook, and earbuds all at once from a single charger. Connect a single device to charge at up to 65W. Our exclusive PowerIQ 4.0 technology features Dynamic Power Distribution, which detects the power needs of connected devices and adjusts power automatically to ensure faster, more efficient charging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!