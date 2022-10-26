Android app deals of the day: Mystic Vale, Requence, Galaxy Genome, and more

Wednesday’s best deals on Android games and apps are now live and waiting for you down below. This afternoon’s software offers are joined by price drops on Samsung Galaxy S22 with a $100 Amazon discount as well as Google Pixel 7 clear cases at 50% off, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight offers include Mystic Vale, Requence, Galaxy Genome, Zelle -Occult Adventure-, and Rotation Control, among others. Head below for the rest of today’s Android game and app deals.

More on Mystic Vale:

Take on the role of a druid clan and use your blessings to heal the Valley of Life. This task doesn’t come easy though, it requires courage and caution as it can be easy to overwhelm the land if you’re careless or wield too much power. Based on the Origins award-winning board game from AEG, get ready for an all-new deck-building experience in Mystic Vale. With the innovate Card Crafting System, you can keep improving and building your cards to create a diverse and effective deck.

