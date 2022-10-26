Apple Watch Ultra returns to all-time low for second time with Ocean Loop band at $780

Delivering only the second discount to date since launching earlier this fall, Amazon is now offering another chance to save on the flagship Apple Watch Ultra. Specifically, right now you can bring home the 49mm cellular wearable with a black Ocean Loop band for $779.99 shipped. Typically fetching $799, this is only the second discount so far across the entire lineup and matching our previous mention on the Alpine Loop style for the all-time low. Though this is the first time entirely to save on the model with the more rugged, rubbery band.

Apple Watch Ultra arrives as the most capable wearable ever from Apple with an even more rugged design that the usual Series 8 offerings, or any of its predecessors for that matter. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the Digital Crown and customizable action button, rounding out the form-factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there’s all the actual features like 36-hour battery like, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over at 9to5Mac.

For some alternatives, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

All of this week’s other best deals are of course then up for grabs in our Apple guide. We’re into Wednesday now, and there is a pretty notable selection of markdowns on Macs, accessories, and other Apple gear up for grabs at some of the best prices to date. There are ongoing clearance deals on now previous-generation releases, not to mention other rare discounts like the Apple Watch Ultra savings above.

Apple Watch Ultra features:

Rugged and capable, built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sports enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. Up to 36 hours of battery life, plus all the Apple Watch features that help you stay healthy, safe, and connected. A bright Always-On Retina display that’s easy to see, even in direct sunlight. More room for adding complications to customize your watch face.

