Blink Floodlight Cam Kit and Video Doorbell return to all-time lows at Amazon from $35

Amazon is offering the Blink Floodlight Cam Kit at $84.99 shipped. Normally $140, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked so far at Amazon, and we’ve only seen it once before. Are you planning to head on vacation this fall or winter? Well, be sure your home is secure and intruders are kept at bay. The Blink Floodlight includes a 10880p HD webcam that records the goings on of your home’s outdoor space. There’s a built-in 700 lumen motion-activated LED light attached as well, which illuminates a wide area while recording when it’s dark outside. You can either store footage with Blink’s cloud subscription service or through on a local drive with the Sync Module 2, and there are also custom detection zones so you only get alerts that matter. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more and then keep reading for extra info.

If you don’t need to light up an area, then consider instead picking up the Blink Video Doorbell at Amazon. Currently marked down to $34.99 from $50, this is a return to its all-time low as well. The Blink Video Doorbell is a great way to keep tabs on package deliveries, know which friend or family member is at the door, or just keep an eye on the kids as they play in the front yard.

Further expand your smart home setup, as well as answer the Blink Video Doorbell when it rings, when you pick up Amazon’s dual Echo 4th Gen and Sub smart speaker bundle that’s on sale for $100 off. Spotted yesterday, this regularly $330 kit is down to $230 shipped, making now a great time to add whole-home audio to your smart house setup.

Blink Outdoor Camera with Floodlight features:

Blink Floodlight works with Outdoor to deliver a wire-free, battery-powered HD smart security LED floodlight camera. See, hear, and speak to visitors in real time with 1080p HD live view and two-way audio from the app. Light up the night — get 700 lumens of motion-triggered, high-quality LED lights. Choose to store video clips and photos in the cloud with an optional Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the included Blink Sync Module 2 and USB flash drive.

